Thousands of Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators recalled due to fire risk

WASHINGTON - Two very popular Ford SUVs are currently being recalled.

Ford has recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after it became known their heating cooling fan motors can catch fire.

So far 25 fires have been reported with 12 of those 15 causing extensive damage to the vehicles.

Today, the company will begin reaching out to the owners of the models built between 2015 and 2017.

To see if your vehicle is part of this recall and to learn what to do next, head to this link.