This season's bird flu outbreak was deadliest seen in the U.S. for birds.

This won't come as a surprise to anyone who tried to buy eggs this winter: the most recent outbreak of bird flu was the deadliest the U.S. has ever seen.

It involved more than 58 million birds on farms and more than 6,000 known cases in wild birds. That impacted egg prices, but the big concern is that bird fly could cross over to humans.

Fortunately, that only happened to one person in the U.S. last year. It was a man who was working with sick birds.

However, it has happened more than 860 times in other countries in the past 20 years. The disease killed more than half the people it infected.

Right now, officials are planning to concentrate efforts to fight bird flu on the animals themselves and people who work with them.

Researchers have developed a vaccine, which lab tests indicate might work on humans if necessary. They plan to test it on chickens this spring.