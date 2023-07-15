First responders keeping close eye on fire and river dangers as heatwave hits NorCal

First responders keeping close eye on fire and river dangers in California

First responders keeping close eye on fire and river dangers in California

First responders keeping close eye on fire and river dangers in California

PLACER COUNTY – The long-awaited heatwave has arrived in Northern California.

On Friday, people baked under the dangerous heat with many saying they had no plans for the weekend.

"Nope, stay inside," Collin Bray said.

Yet, first responders will be on standby for those who venture out to places like the Middle Fork of The American River.

The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit warns river danger is still present from cold, fast-moving water.

Though, it is the extreme heat with low humidity elevating fire danger.

"The police department came pounding on the door and they told us to get out because there was a brush fire in the backyard," said David Stanley, a Lincoln resident.

The Lincoln Police Department reported firefighters quickly extinguished a roughly two-acre brush fire coming narrowly close to several homes early Friday morning.

Flames were within inches of touching Stanley's property.

The charred hillside served as a reminder of how quickly flames can erupt while creating a life-and-death scenario.

"It's scary and this was close and I think we learned a big lesson," he said.

In recent weeks, area firefighters saw an uptick in brush and grass fires.

What is behind most of the fires?

"The vast majority of our fires are human-caused," said Division Chief Steve Garcia. "That could be anything including vehicles, equipment, smoking, playing with fire."

The warning for people is to be cautious given the elevated fire risk.

While the extreme heat poses multiple hazards, some say this weekend is not only about battling the dog days of summer.

"This is going to be a wake-up call, finally," Patrick Barthelow said.