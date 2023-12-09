"This helps out a lot": Hundreds of kids get new bikes in Bikes For Kids Christmas Giveaway in French Camp

Hundreds of kids get new bikes in Bikes For Kids Christmas Giveaway in French Camp

FRENCH CAMP - The cold weather didn't stop families from gathering at Paulsen Ranch in French Camp Saturday morning for its sixth annual Bikes For Kids Christmas Giveaway.

The holiday spirit was in the air as cars lined up for miles down Bowman Road as eager families braved the cold for the Bikes For Kids event.

"Knowing there was donations going on here, this helps out a lot," recipient Emily Lopez said.

It wasn't just a giveaway, it was all about spreading joy through the gift of bikes.

"What they're doing is a great thing, it helps a lot of us out," Alain Ambroziac said.

Hundreds of families poured out of their cars, excited to choose the perfect bike for their little ones, including father-daughter duo Alain and Kaydi Ambroziac.

Kaydi recently outgrew her training wheels.

"She just learned how to ride a bike not too long ago, so she is absolutely ecstatic about getting a new one," Alain said.

For some children, this marks the day they get their very first bike.

"It has air in the tires, that's why I like it," Ricardo Gales said.

Some may not be able to wait until Christmas to ride them.

"I think they're going to fight me to ride it today," Lopez said.

But bringing the joy to these families comes at a cost and organizer Pete Paulsen hoped more people would have helped grow the event.

"We would have had more bikes ready and more volunteers working on them but getting volunteers and donations is like pulling teeth," Paulsen said.

Still, more than 200 bikes were given out bringing smiles to faces and families.

One of the reasons Paulsen keeps the event biking on.

"It puts a smile on my face, especially the young ones with their first bike," Paulsen said. "Those are the ones I really enjoy the most."

Paulsen said they are already gearing up for next year's donations. To learn more about how you can help out, click here.