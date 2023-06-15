Third wave of migrants, this one including kids, transported to California

SACRAMENTO — Immigrants seeking refuge in America found their way into California on Wednesday following Texas Governor Greg Abbott's move to transport them out of the state.

The bus filled with more than 40 migrants, including children, was greeted by community groups and churches standing at the ready.

"We know these people have gone through a lot," said Daniella Urbina with the Office of LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. "We just want to make their first night here in la as welcome as possible."

The Coalition of Humane Immigrants Rights of Los Angeles took the migrants to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Chinatown, providing them with food, water, hygiene products and toys for children.

"Children need to have the most welcoming environment possible after they've been through everything that they've been through," said Angelica Salas, executive director of the coalition.

According to Gov. Abbott, Texas has transported more than 21,000 migrants to several cities across the country since last spring. In a tweet, he says "Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border."

This is now the third instance where states have transported migrants to California over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew two planes of migrants to Sacramento, bolstering a similar response seen Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"There is only one response to this kind of evil and that is to respond in a loving and a humane way," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.