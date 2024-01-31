Watch CBS News
Thieves strike at gun stores in Citrus Heights and Rocklin; 1 suspect arrested, 2 still wanted

By Cecilio Padilla

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One suspect is under arrest but two more are still wanted after a brazen theft from gun stores in Citrus Heights and Rocklin on Monday.

Citrus Heights police say they started investigating the case after getting a report about how two firearms were stolen a gun store along the 8000 block of Greenback Lane. Three men walked into the open store, picked out two guns, then ran off with the weapons.

With the theft happening at a gun store, police say they had excellent video to comb through to identify the suspects and the vehicle they took off in.

wanted-gun-store-theft-suspects.jpg
The two suspects still wanted by police: Rollkey McDaniel (left) and Taron Carter (right). Citrus Heights Police Department

Interestingly, police also learned that another gun store in Rocklin had reported a similar theft just before the Citrus Heights incident that involved suspects whose descriptions appeared to match.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were soon at an apartment complex off of Howe Avenue where the suspects' vehicle was located. One of the suspects – 33-year-old Joshua Butler – was arrested.

Detectives have identified two other suspects wanted for questioning in the thefts: 27-year-old Taron Carter and 28-year-old Rollkey McDaniel.

Anyone who sees Carter or McDaniel is urged to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tipline at (916) 443-HELP. 

First published on January 31, 2024 / 7:53 AM PST

