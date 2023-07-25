Thieves steal over $80K worth of jewelry from Yuba City stores over the weekend

YUBA CITY - Two jewelry stores were targeted by robbers in Yuba City on Sunday.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, just after noon Sunday, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Yuba/Sutter Marketplace Mall, which is in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue.

Investigating police officers went to the store and learned that two robbers -- a man and possibly a woman who were both Black and both wearing ski masks -- walked into the store and one smashed a glass jewelry display with a tire iron while the other grabbed the jewelry and put it in a bag. The robbers then ran outside to a waiting Cadillac Escalade and drove away.

No one was injured in the robbery, which the store estimates totaled around $72,000. This case is still under investigation.

At 4:42 p.m. the same day, an employee at DA Jewelers in the Yuba/Sutter Marketplace Mall called 911 to report a theft. The employee told responding officers that the robber had asked to see a particular item, and when the employee removed a full tray of jewelry from behind the glass and set the tray on the counter, the suspect pulled the tray from the employee and ran away. The employee was not injured during the incident.

The estimated loss of the jewelry was $11,000. A detailed description of the suspect was not released.

Police say it does not appear as though these two cases are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (530) 822-4661 or call the anonymous tip line at (530) 822-2026.