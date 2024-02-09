There and Back Cafe: Enjoy coffee and see Leonardo DiCaprio film in Sacramento?

Will Sacramento coffee shop visitors have a chance to see Leo?

Will Sacramento coffee shop visitors have a chance to see Leo?

Will Sacramento coffee shop visitors have a chance to see Leo?

SACRAMENTO -- From Hollywood to the heart of California's capital, a Sacramento coffee shop is inviting the public for a front-row seat to a live Hollywood movie shoot.

Ross Rojek, the co-owner of There and Back Cafe, says that the main dining room's window provides a street view of Jazz Alley, one of the several locations disclosed in a letter sent by Warner Bros. Pictures to local businesses.

Although the letter doesn't state the movie's title or its star-studded cast, Deadline reports that the Warner Bros. film features actors Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio has recently been spotted in Sacramento, accompanied by actress and musician Teyana Taylor, captured in photos showcasing DiCaprio in a suit and sporting a distinctive ponytail.

"We would love to catch a glimpse of them, or lend a helping hand to the rest of our staff who are diligently working through the filming process. We'll be here all day," Rojek said.

The notification from Warner Bros. includes a list of 10 filming locations, such as Jazz Alley behind J Street, City Hall Plaza, and Cesar Chavez Park. Filming is scheduled for Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, taking place between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.