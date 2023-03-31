Body found burned near Vacaville; 2 West Sacramento residents arrested on suspicion of murder

SOLANO COUNTY – Detectives have arrested two West Sacramento residents after the burned body of a homicide victim was found near Vacaville earlier this week.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says, back on Monday, several people reported seeing a small fire in a field near Elmira Road and Tulip Street. Firefighters soon discovered that it was the body of a man that had been set on fire.

An investigation found that the man had severe head and facial injuries, along burns all over his body. He was soon identified as 35-year-old Sacramento resident Theodore Washington.

Flock Safety cameras were then used by detectives to identify a vehicle that was apparently involved in the man's death. West Sacramento police later stopped that vehicle in their jurisdiction.

Police say there were two people were in that vehicle – 38-year-old Wendy Warren and 39-year-old Emmanuel Justin, both West Sacramento residents. Solano County detectives have since identified them as the suspects in Washington's death.

Detectives allege that Warren – who had a relationship with Washington – and Justin lured the man to a place somewhere in West Sacramento and committed the homicide. After four days, the pair then tried to get rid of Washington's body.

Both Warren and Justin have been arrested and are facing charges of murder. They have been booked into Solano County Jail.