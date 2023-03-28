The Smashing Pumpkins announce new tour; Wheatland stop set for August 2023

WHEATLAND – Billy Corgan and Co. are hitting the road again for a new tour – and Northern California is on the list.

On Tuesday, The Smashing Pumpkins announced their "The World Is A Vampire" tour.

Co-founding member James Iha as well as drummer Jimmy Chamberlin rejoined the band in recent years and the Pumpkins released a so-called "sequel" to their iconic 90s album "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," a rock planned three-part rock opera named "Atum."

The tour is set to kick off come summer. The Sacramento-area has a date with the Pumpkins on Aug. 7 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons are listed as the supporting acts for the Wheatland show.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on March 31.