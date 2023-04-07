The new bridge by the Sycamore trail in West Sacramento's broke ground

Watch CBS News
By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A project 10 years in the making broke ground on Thursday. 

The Sycamore Trail in West Sacramento is getting a new bike and pedestrian bridge over Highway 50. The bridge will connect Evergreen Avenue with the Washington Unified School District Clarendon Street Campus.  

Mayor of West Sacramento, Martha Guerrero, said, "The groundbreaking ceremony is our Sycamore Trail which we've been planning since 2013 to be able to connect the entire city together from the north and the south. So we can have the opportunity for everybody to enjoy the beautiful amenities that are being built throughout the entire city." 

The project will include landscaping, lighting, park features, and decorative fencing along the bridge. This is part of a larger project that hopes to increase the number of people walking and biking across the city. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 4:57 AM

