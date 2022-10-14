The Boardwalk in Orangevale has reopened

ORANGEVALE — For the first time since January, music could be heard coming from The Boardwalk in Orangevale after a long-awaited ribbon cutting Thursday.

"This is such a landmark. There are so many memories, and it was hard to see it just sit here gathering dust and rotting," said patron Tim Engle.

From bartender to cook and now greeter, Ingrid Borges is proud to welcome the crowds back finally. She's worked at The Boardwalk on and off for 30 years.

First came the passing of longtime owner Mark Earl and then the local landmark was pummeled by the pandemic.

"I think Orangevale just had kind of a hole in its heart, and we want to bring the Boardwalk back just to celebrate Orangevale and put it back on the map," said owner Sara Green.

New owners Sara Green and Derek Clark showed CBS13 some of the many upgrades, including a new sound system and stage cameras linked to television screens so you can see the live performers from anywhere in the venue.

"We just wanted to do a little bit of philanthropy in Orangevale and help our fellow citizens. People are down right now," said Clark.

The community outcry has been answered by familiar sounds that are finally back in Orangevale.

"I don't even have words right now. This place has so many memories for so many people, given the opportunity to come back is so exciting," said Borges.



Thursday through Saturday nights will see the return of live music aiming to get established acts as well as up-and-coming artists.

Alternative rock veterans The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are also already scheduled for an Oct. 14 gig at the new Boardwalk, according to the venue's website.