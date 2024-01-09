The Beam helps nets Sacramento Kings NBA Team of the Year and Innovation Award honors

SACRAMENTO – The NBA is recognizing the Sacramento Kings for their achievements last season – and for The Beam.

On Tuesday, the Kings were awarded the NBA Team of the Year honor by the league.

Business excellence during the 2022-23 season netted the Kings the honor.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Kevin Huerter #9 of the Sacramento Kings lights the beam following a victory over the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center on March 25, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Getty Images

"We are tremendously proud to be recognized with these distinguished honors as we have further ignited our fanbase, continued to build international excitement and revolutionized our business," said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement.

The league also awarded the Kings the NBA Innovation Award for the Victory Beam that gets illuminated after every Sacramento win.

"We have the best fans in the world, and we are committed to working hard to bring them the best we can, which they so richly deserve," Ranadivé said.

Along with the 2022-23 marking the return of the Kings to the playoffs, business achievements the team highlighted included being ranked #2 among all teams in ticket revenue growth and having the most-watched 1st round playoff game in more than two decades.