The annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend

DAVIS -- Get ready for some outdoor fun as the annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival makes its return this weekend.

The free two-day event takes place at Sudwerk Brewery each year, and it aims to create an inclusive environment for local Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities to share cultural traditions and art forms.

The festival will feature three stages and more than 16 hours of local performances.

One of the performers said, "Cherry Blossom Festival comes from hanami or hana matsuri. It's the Buddha's birthday or just a spring up service. The kind of spring festivals that happen in Japanese American communities. So kind of sharing that cultural tradition with our audience in Davis is what this festival is about."

The festival at Sudwerk Brewery is this Saturday and Sunday (April 22 and 23) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, and it's free to attend.

For more information about the event, click here.