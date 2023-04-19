Watch CBS News
Local Community

The annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

The annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend
The annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend 00:51

DAVIS -- Get ready for some outdoor fun as the annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival makes its return this weekend. 

The annual Davis Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend

The free two-day event takes place at Sudwerk Brewery each year, and it aims to create an inclusive environment for local Asian American and Pacific Islanders communities to share cultural traditions and art forms. 

The festival will feature three stages and more than 16 hours of local performances. 

One of the performers said, "Cherry Blossom Festival comes from hanami or hana matsuri. It's the Buddha's birthday or just a spring up service. The kind of spring festivals that happen in Japanese American communities. So kind of sharing that cultural tradition with our audience in Davis is what this festival is about."

The festival at Sudwerk Brewery is this Saturday and Sunday (April 22 and 23) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, and it's free to attend. 

For more information about the event, click here

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.