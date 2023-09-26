The 1975 in Sacramento: Golden 1 Center gets opening night honors for new US tour

The 1975 fans camp out ahead of Sacramento concert

SACRAMENTO – Fans were already lined up outside the Golden 1 Center early in the morning ahead of The 1975's show on Tuesday.

Sacramento gets opening night honors for The 1975's new US "Still…At Their Best" tour.

It's been a whirlwind summer for Matty Healy and Co., with the band's lead singer going through a much-publicized but never officially confirmed romance with pop megastar Taylor Swift.

The reported pairing brought increased scrutiny to Healy, who also made headlines in summer 2023 for a same-sex kiss he shared with a bandmate onstage at a music festival in Malaysia – causing The 1975 to be banned from the country and the rest of the festival canceled.

Tuesday marks the start of the US leg of The 1975's new tour. A total of 33 shows in North America and 27 shows in Europe are scheduled.

Opening night honors in Sacramento are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Dora Jar is the listed opener.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still seats available right on the Ticketmaster website. Ticket prices look to be under $100 for many of the seats, before taxes and fees.