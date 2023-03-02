Tesla's next vehicle assembly plant will be in Mexico

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that the company's next vehicle assembly plant will be near Monterrey, Mexico.

He called the move "supplemental production", making it clear that production is not being moved to the new location from anywhere else.

Right now, Tesla builds about 2 million cars a year with its 4 factories, which are in California, China, Texas, and Germany. It has set a goal of eventually building 20 million cars a year.

Tesla did not comment on the cost of the new plant.