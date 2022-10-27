Tesla recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles over seat belt issue

(CBS DETROIT) - Tesla is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2022 over a seat belt issue.

According to the recall alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the seat belt buck in the second row left seat, and the seat belt anchor in the second row middle seat may have been wrongly reassembled during vehicle service.

The NHTSA said owners can expect a letter by Dec. 20. Owners can go to a Tesla service site and have their seat belts examined for free.