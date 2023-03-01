Tesla catches fire after crash involving semi-truck on Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A crash and resulting fire caused a big backup on Highway 50 through Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near the 15th Street offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found that both a semi-truck and a Tesla were involved.

The smaller vehicle caught fire after the crash and was engulfed.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Traffic remains heavy on eastbound Highway 50 into and through Sacramento.