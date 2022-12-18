Terminally ill 11-year-old child becomes honorary member of Yuba City Police Department

YUBA CITY — Yuba City Police made a terminally ill child an honorary department member.

11-year-old Devarjaye "D.J." Daniel of Pearland, Texas, was sworn in by Chief Baker at the F.B.I. National Academy on Dec. 5.

D.J.'s goal is to be sworn into 758 law enforcement agencies to honor 7-year-old Abigail Arias, who died from cancer three years ago.

Abigail had honorary badge number 758, which stems from a journey similar to D.J.

So far, D.J. has been sworn into 750 agencies and wants to increase awareness of childhood cancer.