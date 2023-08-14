Temporary housing site in Sacramento for the homeless available from next week

Temporary housing site in Sacramento for the homeless population available from next week

SACRAMENTO -- As the homeless population in the city of Sacramento soars, a temporary housing site offers a path to success.

The city of Sacramento and Sacramento County cut the ribbon on a sanctioned temporary "Stay Safe" housing site for the homeless. It's a project in the works for the past year and it has 100 sleeping cabins that can provide a place to live for up to 125 people for 90 days.

It also comes with 24/7 security, case management services, on-site power, sanitation, food services, a communal eating space, laundry services, a storage facility, and a dog park.

Emily Halcon, Director of the Department of Homeless Services and Housing for Sacramento County, said, "They don't have to leave the site to access behavioral health services, get a case manager, or get a housing specialist. All of it is going to come here. We know it's going to be a much more successful route than trying to do those things while you are living outside on the side of the road."

District Two Supervisor Patrick Kennedy says the $4 million project took a lot of collaboration since it was approved a year ago. The site is built on leased land and the cabins can be moved if need be as they are portable.

County outreach teams say they will focus on the unhoused in the immediate vicinity. People in the area are expected to move in as early as next week.