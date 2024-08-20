Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen stabbed in chest outside Sacramento-area high school, sheriff says

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ARDEN-ARCADE — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was stabbed outside of a school in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday afternoon that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in front of Mira Loma High School on Edison Avenue and was alive in a hospital at last check.

At least one person was detained, the sheriff's office said.

It was not yet clear if the teen was a student at the school.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.