Teen stabbed in chest outside Sacramento-area high school, sheriff says

ARDEN-ARCADE — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was stabbed outside of a school in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday afternoon that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in front of Mira Loma High School on Edison Avenue and was alive in a hospital at last check.

At least one person was detained, the sheriff's office said.

It was not yet clear if the teen was a student at the school.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.