Teen rescued after becoming stuck under of Foresthill Bridge in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY - A teen's call for help came as he became stuck hundreds of feet up in Placer County Monday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says that, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, it received a call about someone dangling from a rope on the Foresthill bridge. A 19-year-old was swinging from the underside of the bridge, while his friend, 17, was filming.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

The older teen's equipment failed, causing him to be stuck about 30 feet under the catwalk, the sheriff's office said. And after they determined that they couldn't get the teen back up to the catwalk themselves, they called 911,

More than 24 crew members from the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire NEU were called out to the scene to assist with the rescue. A rescuer was lowered to the teen and was able to bring him back up to the catwalk.

The teen was checked on scene by medics, and, with no visible injuries, declined any medical attention. Both teens were cited for trespassing.

The Foresthill Bridge stands 730 feet above the North Fork of the American River between Foresthill and Auburn. The bridge has been featured in several commercials and movies. Perhaps most notably, Vin Diesel's character in the Movie XXX drove off the bridge and parachuted to his accomplices.