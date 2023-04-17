Watch CBS News
U.S.

Teen tries to steal from claw machine, gets stuck, park officials say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

/ CNN

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  A 13-year-old boy got stuck over the weekend after he climbed inside a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, park officials say.

A park spokesperson says on Sunday, April 16, just before 2 p.m., Carowinds officials were notified that the teen had climbed into the Cosmic XL Bonus Game (a claw machine) located in Thrill Zone, to steal.

"The park's medical response team responded quickly, and at 2:11 p.m. ET, the minor exited the machine. He was treated and released from first aid and released to his guardian," park officials said in a release.

"The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds' top priority," park officials went on to say.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 2:40 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.