Teen, child expected to survive after being shot in Lodi

LODI - A teen and a child are being treated after being shot in Lodi.

According to Lodi police, at around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of East Locust Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old male and a young child, both with gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment for their injuries, which weren't believed to be life-threatening, say police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. More details will be released as they become available.