Teen boy arrested in connection to September 2022 homicide in Modesto

MODESTO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Scott Bates, Jr., in Modesto in September 2022, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the teen was arrested on November 8 and was booked into juvenile hall. He faces charges related to the September 3, 2022, homicide that happened along Imperial Avenue.

Law enforcement officials found Bates shot in a parked vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known. However, the sheriff's office said multiple search warrants have been authored to further the investigation.

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit is looking into the circumstances of Bates' killing.

Anyone who may have information or may have been a witness to the incident is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.