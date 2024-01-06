Two teens arrested after drive-by shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY - Two teens were arrested on criminal charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Friday in Yuba City.

Just before midnight Friday, police were called out to the 1700 block of Magnolia Dr. after a drive-by shooting in which one person was hit by shrapnel, according to a statement Saturday from the Yuba City Police Department.

At the scene, police spotted the suspect vehicle driving westbound on Bogue Rd. The officers followed the vehicle, which went through surface streets. The suspect vehicle ultimately crashed near Harding Rd. and Cherry St. Three people ran from the vehicle, with officers close behind.

Yuba City K9 "Rip" caught one of the suspects and a second suspect surrendered without incident, police say. Authorities set up a perimeter and searched the area using the K9 and a Sutter County Sheriff's Office drone.

The third suspect was never found.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Israel Morales, was booked into the Sutter County Jail for attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and felony evading. The second suspect was a 16-year-old juvenile, who was booked into Tri-Counties Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling