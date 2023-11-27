Watch CBS News
Teen arrested in shooting at Hale Park in Lodi

By Richard Ramos

LODI — Authorities arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting that happened last week at a Lodi park.

Lodi resident Jordy Garcia, 18, was arrested Monday morning and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

He faces an attempted homicide charge, weapons charges and gang enhancements relating to the incident, the Lodi Police Department said.

It happened at Hale Park on November 24. Multiple people there reported to police that they were shot at. No one was injured.

Lodi police officers responded and found evidence leading them to identify Garcia as a suspect.

Information relating to a motive for the shooting was not available.

Richard Ramos

