Teen, 17, shot and killed outside of Rio Linda home

RIO LINDA - A teen is dead following a seemingly random shooting in Rio Linda early Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:15 a.m. 911 dispatchers received calls reporting a shooting in the 6900 block of 22nd Streets.

On the scene, first responders found a teen, 17, dead from at least one gunshot wound outside of his home, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators believe several shots were fired at the teen, but beyond that, they have no information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting. Several people were at the home at the time and are cooperating with the investigation.

The teen, who is not being identified, does not have a criminal past and does not appear to have been targeted.

Deputies are asking nearby residents for doorbell video or if they saw or heard anything prior to the incident.

This is a developing story.