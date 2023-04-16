Watch CBS News
Teen, 17, arrested after person shot near Lodi intersection

By CBS13 Staff

LODI — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Friday night in Lodi, authorities said Saturday.

One person was shot at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Elm Street. That person was still in the hospital but was stable, the Lodi Police Department said.

Police said in an early morning update Saturday that crews served a search warrant at an address along East Elm Street. It was there that the teenager was arrested.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall and faces an attempted murder charge and weapons violations.

