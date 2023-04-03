Watch CBS News
Local News

Tears For Fears announce summer tour dates, including July 2023 date in Wheatland

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 04/03/2023
Morning headlines - 04/03/2023 01:17

WHEATLAND – An iconic 80s band is set to visit the Sacramento area for their new summer tour.

On Monday, Tears For Fears announced the North American dates for their "The Tipping Point Tour Part II."

The tour is set to hit 22 cities. Sacramento-area fans have a date with Tears For Fears set for July 29 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

Indie rock veterans Cold War Kids are slated as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.