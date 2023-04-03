Tears For Fears announce summer tour dates, including July 2023 date in Wheatland

WHEATLAND – An iconic 80s band is set to visit the Sacramento area for their new summer tour.

On Monday, Tears For Fears announced the North American dates for their "The Tipping Point Tour Part II."

The tour is set to hit 22 cities. Sacramento-area fans have a date with Tears For Fears set for July 29 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

Indie rock veterans Cold War Kids are slated as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.