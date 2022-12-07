Teacup poodle taken off Roseville porch returned to owner

ROSEVILLE — A teacup poodle that was stolen off a Roseville porch Sunday night has been returned to its owner.

Melissa Harriel, the dog's owner, said the people who took her pup shaved the dog, took him to get groomed and then to a veterinarian.

Harriel said they live around the corner from her and asked for money when they returned the dog.

Ring video shows a woman taking the dog from the front porch saying she thought it was lost. Harriel said she had taken the dog, named Dior, out front to go potty, and when she realized she forgot the leash, she set Dior down and went inside to get it.

When she went back outside, Dior was gone.