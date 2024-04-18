Taylor Swift shocker: New album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is actually a double album

Taylor Swift's economic and political impact Taylor Swift's economic and political impact 06:20

Anticipation was growing at a fever pitch before Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," dropped at midnight EDT. But the pop superstar had a huge surprise on tap: It's actually a double album.

When Part One dropped, Swift wrote on Instagram, "All's fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out now 🤍" It has 17 tracks.

Then came the shocker, revealed in an Instagram post saying, "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours. 🤍."

Hours ahead of the record's release, Swift said on social media that its first single was "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone, and its music video was released.

Swift praised the Grammy-nominated artist's musical experimentation and melodies "that just stick in your head forever."

"I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight," Swift said in a post on X.

The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍 I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that… pic.twitter.com/b6cqrHkbE1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2024

"Fortnight" isn't the only track on the album on which Swift worked with another artist. Florence and The Machine is also featured.

What's on Part One's "The Tortured Poets Department" tracklist?



Swift posted the tracklist to social media in February one day after she announced the album at the Grammys, where she won for best pop vocal album. Here's the list of all 17 songs:

"Fortnight"

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out the Slammer"

"Florida!!!"

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"loml"

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

"Bonus Track: The Manuscript"

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the National Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What are Taylor Swift's concert dates for The Eras Tour?

Swift resumes her wildly successful Eras Tour next month in Europe with shows scheduled for Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. until August. In the fall, the tour returns to North America with performances in Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Here are the dates for upcoming shows:

May 9

Paris

Paris May 10

Paris

Paris May 11

Paris

Paris May 12

Paris

Paris May 17

Stockholm

Stockholm May 18

Stockholm

Stockholm May 19

Stockholm

Stockholm May 24

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal May 25

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal May 29

Madrid

Madrid May 30

Madrid

Madrid June 2

Lyon, France

Lyon, France June 3

Lyon, France

Lyon, France June 7

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland June 8

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland June 9

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland June 13

Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England June 14

Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England June 15

Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England June 18

Cardiff, Wales

Cardiff, Wales June 21

London

London June 22

London

London June 23

London

London June 28

Dublin

Dublin June 29

Dublin

Dublin June 30

Dublin

Dublin July 4

Amsterdam

Amsterdam July 5

Amsterdam

Amsterdam July 6

Amsterdam

Amsterdam July 9

Zurich

Zurich July 10

Zurich

Zurich July 13

Milan

Milan July 14

Milan

Milan July 17

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 18

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 19

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany July 23

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany July 24

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany July 27

Munich

Munich July 28

Munich

Munich Aug. 1

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Aug. 2

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Aug. 3

Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Aug. 8

Vienna

Vienna Aug. 9

Vienna

Vienna Aug. 10

Vienna

Vienna Aug. 15

London

London Aug. 16

London

London Aug. 17

London

London Aug. 19

London

London Aug. 20

London

London Oct. 18

Miami

Miami Oct. 19

Miami

Miami Oct. 20

Miami

Miami Oct. 25

New Orleans

New Orleans Oct. 26

New Orleans

New Orleans Oct. 27

New Orleans

New Orleans Nov. 1

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Nov. 2

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Nov. 3

Indianapolis

Indianapolis Nov. 14

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 15

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 16

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 21

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 22

Toronto

Toronto Nov. 23

Toronto

Toronto Dec. 6

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Dec. 7

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Dec. 8

Vancouver, British Columbia