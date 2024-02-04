Taylor Swift announces new album "The Tortured Poets Department" during Grammys acceptance speech

Taylor Swift announced Sunday night at the Grammys that she is dropping a new studio album on April 19.

Swift revealed she's releasing "The Tortured Poets Department" during her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards for best pop vocal album, which she won for "Midnights."

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th," she said on stage, as the audience erupted in cheers.

Swift posted a black and white album cover on her Instagram immediately after her speech, alongside what appeared to be handwritten lyrics that read: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."

"All's fair in love and poetry..." the note added. "Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

Taylor Swift accepts the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" at the Grammys on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swift announced her last brand new (rather than re-recorded) album, "Midnights," as she accepted video of the year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21," said Swift in August 2022 after she won the show's top prize for her project "All Too Well: The Short Film" (10 minute version). "I will tell you more at midnight."