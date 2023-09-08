Taste of Sacramento: 10th annual Farm to Fork festival kicks off with focus on "farm to glass"

10th annual Farm to Fork Festival in Sacramento kicks off with wine takeover

10th annual Farm to Fork Festival in Sacramento kicks off with wine takeover

SACRAMENTO -- Raising a glass to Sacramento, it was a wine takeover at the State Capitol Thursday night to kick off the 10th annual Farm to Fork Festival.

Legends of Wine shifting the focus to "farm to glass" begins the month-long events celebrating the region's diverse agriculture scene.

Sipping and strolling, festival-goers got a taste of around 30 Sacramento region wineries.

"Just a friend group tradition it's just a great time," said Alexa Valencia, with her friends for the third year in a row.

A familiar taste, but always with a new twist.

"It's really cool to see that we are supporting all these other local ag cultures that's not just Napa Valley, it's Sacramento," said Allie Dumas.

You don't have to drive to Napa or Sonoma in search of good wine.

"Winegrapes are the largest commodity produced in Sacramento County so that's something we want to celebrate," said Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento.

If you're wondering -- what are California's top grown food products?

It's not nuts, vegetables or cattle.

The top two spots, based on 2022 numbers, go to dairy and grapes.

"Us pouring the wine in the glass is the celebration of all our hard work we've done in the vineyard," said Tierney Bates of Grindstone Wines.

Bates is a seventh-generation Yolo County grower who says broadening your wine pallet can start in your own backyard.

"Within a half-hour drive and you have so many options. We always talk about it being approachable and affordable," said Tierney.

Legends of Wine is the Farm to Fork festival kickoff. The celebration continues later this month with the admission-free Farm to Fork festival on the Capitol Mall Sept. 22nd and 23rd.

The annual Tower Bridge Dinner on Sunday is already sold out.

A full list of events can be found online.