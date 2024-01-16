Task force seized $312M worth of pot from illegal California grow operations

SACRAMENTO — The results are in for the first year of an effort to stop illegal marijuana operations in California. These drug busts are the work of a new state task force that is trying to crack down on illegal marijuana grown and sold in the state.

Task force members say that in just the first full year, more than 300,000 pot plants were seized with a street value of more than $312 million. More than one hundred illegally possessed weapons were also discovered during the raids.

"Our teams are extremely busy throughout the year," said Frank Imbrie with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. "There is no shortage of work."

The unified effort brings together two dozen agencies to coordinate the enforcement of regulations and help protect legal cannabis businesses from unfair black market competition.

"Illegal operators, obviously, they're not paying taxes. They don't have their products tested," said Bill Jones with the California Department of Cannabis Control. "There's a lot of transnational criminal organizations behind these operations"

Maisha Bahati, the owner of the dispensary Crystal Nugs, said "the black market has a huge impact on small legal businesses." She added that after taxes and fees, she has to charge customers at least 30% more than it would cost to purchase the products illegally.

"If we have the illicit market that's thriving right now, then it's always going to be difficult for us," Bahati said.

She supports more law enforcement efforts.

"You do need a crackdown on the illicit market because they are our biggest competitors," Bahati said.

State officials say there are a lot more busts to be made.

"This is going to be a sustained effort over the next several years to really get a grip on the illegal market," Jones said.

Funding for a portion of the new enforcement effort comes from taxes and fees paid by licensed cannabis businesses.