Takeoff to kickoff: 49ers fans head from Sacramento to the Super Bowl

SACRAMENTO -- There was a steady crowd of red and gold at the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) on Friday, less than 48 hours away from the Super Bowl. Fans of the San Francisco 49ers from Sacramento were ready to cheer on their team in Las Vegas.

CBS13 wanted to hear from local members of the Niner Faithful and why it was important to show support in Las Vegas, with a posterboard and question: "Feeling faithful?"

"The plan when I get to Vegas is feel the energy of the 49ers," one fan at SMF said.

"I'm going to the Super Bowl, and I'm looking forward to ring six," said Kayvono Pourmirzaie, a lifelong Niners fan ready to see his team win another championship.

"I'm a diehard Niners fan, and I want to see them win because they are going to win," said another Niners fan, en route to Vegas to be near the excitement.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII, a rematch of Super Bowl LIV which saw Kansas City defeat San Francisco 31-20.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT and you can catch the game on CBS13 or streaming on Paramount+.