"It's nerve-wracking": Residents in Sacramento's Tahoe Park neighborhood upset by invasive drone

TAHOE PARK -- Neighbors in Sacramento's Tahoe Park have questions about a drone that they say flies above backyards and homes most evenings. Is it legal?

Near Fotos Court and 63rd Street, neighbors say a drone flies above homes, back and forth around 14th Avenue at dusk. They can hear it before they see it, but some say it's come too close for comfort into backyards.

"It's nerve-wracking!" said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified due to privacy concerns, as it's believed the drone operator is a nearby neighbor. "It zooms by so fast. I have to really look where it's coming, when it comes back."

CBS13 spoke to a dozen neighbors in the area of Fotos Court, most off camera, who shared similar stories of noticing the sound or having their animals react when the drone flew into yards. Many said they were annoyed, and almost everyone who spoke to CBS13 asked some version of the same question: "Was it legal?"

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) governs all drone pilots, both recreational and professional, and they must all follow FAA regulations.

Generally, flying a drone in a neighborhood is legal, as long as it is within the operator's line of sight and stays below 400 feet.

The FAA utilizes a phone application called "B4UFLY" that tells drone pilots where it is and is not safe to fly. The Tahoe Park neighborhood requires LAANC which is the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability, a collaboration between the FAA and industry. It directly supports UAS integration into the airspace. LAANC provides drone pilots with access to controlled airspace at or below 400 feet.

As of Tuesday night, the area was listed under "Restricted Operations" due to flight advisories in the area that limit drone operations. This, neighbors said, is why they wonder if the drone is legal to fly as often as nightly.

Drone operation in a neighborhood becomes illegal if the drone captures photos, sound, or engages in a neighbor's family activity without permission, according to California's Civil Code Section 1708.8.

Unless someone has specific legal authority (e.g., a warrant), they cannot record your familial activities without your permission; This is more commonly known as a "peeping Tom." It's not illegal to fly over someone's property, but if a drone is hovering near a window, it could be considered a "peeping Tom" and illegal.

The FAA outlines steps for those who believe drone use is illegal and has an online hotline to report.