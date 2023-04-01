Tahoe bears coming out of hibernation are having tough time finding green grass
HOMEWOOD – Bears around the Lake Tahoe region are coming out of hibernation and doing a double take.
All that snow means it's tougher for them to find food.
As recently captured on video from the BEAR League, a bear just out of hibernation looked a bit confused as he sat on a mountain of snow. Typically, there would be at least some greens for him to munch on in that area.
Bear advocates say the lack of grass is a big problem.
"There isn't a lot of that because there's still so much snow cover everywhere," said Ann Bryant with the BEAR League. "I mean, there's a few little meadows here and there that are starting to melt, but nothing sprouting yet."
Residents and visitors of the Tahoe region are being given the same warnings as always – that this is bear country.
But, this spring, experts are also warning that bears might be seen in places they would normally not go in search of grassy areas.
