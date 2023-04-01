Watch CBS News
Tahoe bears coming out of hibernation are having tough time finding green grass

HOMEWOOD – Bears around the Lake Tahoe region are coming out of hibernation and doing a double take.

All that snow means it's tougher for them to find food.

As recently captured on video from the BEAR League, a bear just out of hibernation looked a bit confused as he sat on a mountain of snow. Typically, there would be at least some greens for him to munch on in that area.

Bear advocates say the lack of grass is a big problem.

"There isn't a lot of that because there's still so much snow cover everywhere," said Ann Bryant with the BEAR League. "I mean, there's a few little meadows here and there that are starting to melt, but nothing sprouting yet."

Residents and visitors of the Tahoe region are being given the same warnings as always – that this is bear country.

But, this spring, experts are also warning that bears might be seen in places they would normally not go in search of grassy areas. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 5:37 PM

