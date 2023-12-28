11-year-old Sacramento boy still missing days after reported disappearance

Search continues for Sacramento boy missing for more than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk who has not been seen in days.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Tah'marrion Johnson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Folsom Boulevard and Norcade Circle.

Johnson was last seen wearing a purple and black vest, shorts, and Crocs.

***AT RISK MISSING CHILD*** Tah’marrion Johnson, 11 years old, 4’10, 100 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 7pm... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

He's considered at-risk due to his age, the sheriff's office says.

Neighbors in the area are worried for Johnson's safety and the fact that it's cold, wet and rainy outside.

"I really feel for this kid and the parents," Greg Stepny said.

As a father, the missing child in his neighborhood hits close to home. Stepny said he hopes the family is searching as extensively as he would if one of his children were missing.

"It would really build up something inside me to get out drive around and get family to just come help, we need you," he said.

As of Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said Johnson remains missing.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.