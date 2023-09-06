"Tacos and Tequila Fest" scheduled in Stockton this upcoming weekend canceled

STOCKTON – The Tacos and Tequila Fest concert that was set to happen Saturday at the Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton has been canceled, organizers say.

On Tuesday, the Stockton Ports announced the event had been canceled due to "unavoidable circumstances."

No further details on why the event was canceled were given.

Rappers T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon were listed as performers.

Organizers say they are working on refunds for people who already bought tickets, but they're asking for patience due to the "high volume of refunds" being given.