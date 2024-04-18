Watch CBS News
Man suffers major burn injuries in Taco Bell bathroom fire in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — One person suffered major burn injuries in a Taco Bell bathroom fire in Carmichael, officials said Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Taco Bell on Manzanita Avenue at Cypress Avenue.

tb3.jpg
Sacramento Metro Fire

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire is being investigated as possible arson. After suffering burn injuries, a man ran out of the building and collapsed on the ground.

The man was reported by witnesses as being homeless, but that was not officially confirmed, Metro Fire said.

Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

No one else was injured.

