"Know that we're still here today": Symbol of Native American history cemented in Sacramento's Capitol Park

SACRAMENTO — A new Native American monument was unveiled in Sacramento's Capitol Park. A symbol of indigenous history, the statue of Miwok leader and preservationist William J. Franklin Sr. is now cemented in the park's landscape.

November is National Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the rich history and traditions of the county's indigenous people. Hundreds gathered, sang and danced in Capitol Park to celebrate the new addition.

It stands in the same spot where a statue of the Spanish missionary Father Junipero Serra once stood. The former statue was toppled by protesters back in 2020.

The replacement was dedicated to Sacramento-area tribes, whose ancestral lands are where the Capitol now stands.

Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino), the first California Native American elected to the legislature, authored the California Assembly Bill 338, making the monument possible. He says it's a testament to why representation matters.

"The hope is when school-aged children and visitors come to the State Capitol and see the monument of a California Indian leader, it will pose the question of the true history and culture of the California Indian people," Ramos said."

Among the crowd of tribal leaders, lawmakers and students — Adrian and Myron Valdez, Franklin's great-grandchildren, also attended the unveiling ceremony.

"As indigenous people, we just push for our rights and for us to be heard. Know that we're still here today," Myron Valdez said.

The new statue faces the rotunda, as organizers say, "keeping a watchful eye on the Capitol."