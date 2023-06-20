Search continues for swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – Search and recovery crews are still out looking for a swimmer who went missing at Don Pedro Lake on Friday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says they got a missing person report around 12:30 p.m. June 16.

Boat patrol deputies with the sheriff's office responded and went out to look for the person, who was last seen swimming in water with a depth of about 250 or more. Search efforts have been focused on the Rogers Creek and South Bay areas.

Crews are using a deep water sonar device to look for the swimmer. A human remains detection K9 is also helping with the search.