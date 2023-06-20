Watch CBS News
Local News

Search continues for swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake, search underway
Swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake, search underway 00:41

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – Search and recovery crews are still out looking for a swimmer who went missing at Don Pedro Lake on Friday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says they got a missing person report around 12:30 p.m. June 16. 

Boat patrol deputies with the sheriff's office responded and went out to look for the person, who was last seen swimming in water with a depth of about 250 or more. Search efforts have been focused on the Rogers Creek and South Bay areas.

Crews are using a deep water sonar device to look for the swimmer. A human remains detection K9 is also helping with the search. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 4:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.