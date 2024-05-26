Watch CBS News
Swimmer goes missing at Woodward Reservoir, search underway

By Brandon Downs

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing after he tried to swim across a channel at Woodward Reservoir on Sunday afternoon. 

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the man went missing near Mountain View Point at Woodward Reservoir sometime after 2 p.m. 

The man, who is a Hispanic man that is about 22 years old, was swimming with a friend across a channel until both got tired, deputies said. 

The missing person began to struggle and went underwater and never resurfaced, deputies said, while his friend made it on his own. 

Fire personnel are at the scene and the dive team was activated and is responding to the scene. 

First published on May 26, 2024 / 6:25 PM PDT

