El Dorado Hills fire crews rescue person who got trapped in rising creek after heavy rain

EL DORADO HILLS – First responders found themselves wading into swift water in El Dorado Hills early Monday morning to rescue a trapped man.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says the incident happened on Sweetwater Creek.

Rescue crews say a man got trapped in the middle of the water, which started flowing rapidly as significant bands of rain moved through Northern California over the weekend.

#EDHFire responded to a swift water rescue on Sweetwater Creek in El Dorado Hills early this morning. Due to heavy rains a male victim was trapped in the middle of the rapidly moving waters in the creek. Water Rescue 84, Engine 85, Medic 85, Battalion 85, and C8501 rescued the victim. Please use caution in the heavy rains in areas near the water. Posted by El Dorado Hills Fire Department on Monday, February 19, 2024

As seen in video taken by the fire department at the scene, crews made their way into the water and were able to rescue the man.

It's unclear if the man suffered any injuries.

Officials say the incident is an important reminder for people to use caution near waterways during heavy periods of rain.

More downpours are expected Monday into Wednesday for Northern California.