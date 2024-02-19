El Dorado Hills fire crews rescue person who got trapped in rising creek after heavy rain
EL DORADO HILLS – First responders found themselves wading into swift water in El Dorado Hills early Monday morning to rescue a trapped man.
The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says the incident happened on Sweetwater Creek.
Rescue crews say a man got trapped in the middle of the water, which started flowing rapidly as significant bands of rain moved through Northern California over the weekend.
As seen in video taken by the fire department at the scene, crews made their way into the water and were able to rescue the man.
It's unclear if the man suffered any injuries.
Officials say the incident is an important reminder for people to use caution near waterways during heavy periods of rain.
More downpours are expected Monday into Wednesday for Northern California.
