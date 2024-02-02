Watch CBS News
Local News

Swatting incident, not active shooter, under investigation at Fairfield school, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD – An active investigation is underway at a high school in Fairfield on Friday morning for an apparent swatting incident.  

Fairfield police confirmed there is no active shooter situation at Vanden High School.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Swatting incidents typically involve someone calling 911 over a fake critical situation, prompting a large police response to the scene. 

Updates to follow. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 10:26 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.