SWAT team rescues 2, arrests suspect after Turlock hostage situation

TURLOCK – A SWAT team broke their way into a Turlock home overnight and rescued several people who were being held hostage by a suspect.

The incident started a little before 8 p.m., Turlock police say, when dispatchers got a call accusing a Turlock man of threatening to assault a woman inside a home along Elmcrest Court.

Further, the man was reported to be on drugs and was known to carry a gun.

With the suspect being identified as 26-year-old Gerardo Partida, police also discovered that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

The person who called police and another relative locked themselves in a bedroom and Partida allegedly continued to threaten them. Once police got to the scene, those two people were able to climb out of a window and were taken safely by officers.

That's when police were told that two other family members were still in the home, allegedly being held against their will by Partida.

A hostage negotiation and SWAT team were called to the scene. Police continued to try and contact Partida, but he wouldn't respond.

Once they got word that those hostages were in danger, the SWAT team forced their way in and rescued both people. Partida was also arrested.

Partida is now facing charges of attempted homicide, false imprisonment, terrorist threats, and elder abuse.