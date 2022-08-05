Watch CBS News
SUV smashes into Tahoe dispensary after driver fails to put SUV in park

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

INCLINE VILLAGE -- An SUV crashed through the front windows of a Lake Tahoe dispensary on Tuesday after a driver failed to put her vehicle in park and lost control. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on the Nevada side of the lake and that the driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A worker at the front desk in the dispensary was not hurt, although surveillance video from inside the store showed that the car nearly missing her.

According to investigators, the driver, described as an elderly woman, failed to place her SUV in park at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center across the street from NuLeaf Lake Tahoe.

The SUV rolled backwards, spun around and continued forward down the shopping center driveway, across Highway 28 and into the dispensary. The store is temporarily closed.

