SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.

Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person.

The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up. 

January 16, 2023

