SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.

Crews responded for an SUV into a Dairy Queen in Citrus Heights. 3 patients were evaluated for minor injuries, 1 was eventually transported. They were all sitting in the booth that was struck. The DQ’s wall damage is in the process of being boarded up. pic.twitter.com/FhBBl8AEzI — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 16, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.

Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person.

The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up.