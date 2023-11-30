Sutter Medical in Yuba City receives donation to help cancer patients get faster care

YUBA CITY — It's a gift that will keep on giving to cancer patients by helping them get the care they need faster.

You've heard an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. At Sutter Medical Foundation in Yuba City, they live that every day.

Dr. Ashraf Ekdawy says his surgery department does not have an ultrasound machine, which is critical in making a diagnosis quickly.

However, Dr. Ekdawy is excited about a new ultrasound machine purchased with a $160,000 donation from Hard Rock Casino and Resort Sacramento. It will increase access to technology and reduce the need for multiple appointments – some far away.

"So if you can help that patient by getting to the bottom of that quickly, then the patient has the piece of mind and they can go on with their life rather than living through the stress of 'I might have breast cancer. I might be dying,' " Dr. Ekdawy said.

The donation was made possible by the casino's annual Pinktober campaign to support breast cancer awareness and research with limited edition merchandise, along with food and beverage menu items and local events.

CEO Mark Birtha showed us some of the items from this year's gala.

"One of our missions is take time to be kind. So it's an absolutely critical part of our culture and [we] are empowered by that," he said. "So taking a moment to give back to the community is what we thrive on."

The act of giving is reflected in the treatment patients receive. Handmade treatment packages for patients are part of the entire package they will now be able to deliver.

"That's very important. We are looking at the consistency of that patient experience, going from one piece of the diagnosis to the next," Dr. Ekdawy said.